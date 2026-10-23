Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Henrik's avatar
Henrik
4d

The US involvement in Venezuela is a clear example of the corruption at the top of the current administration. Actually in both countries.

Your photos at the end show the beauty and devastation of nature imposed by kakistocratic regimes. Or should that be devastating beauty?

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Michele Anciaux Aoki's avatar
Michele Anciaux Aoki
4d

Amazing reporting, Anne Applebaum!

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