Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Damien Stewart's avatar
Damien Stewart
10h

Thanks again Anne. And I continue to wonder about the influence of the US on what is currently happening in Warsaw over the last few days. Crazy! I continue to wonder how we turn all of this hatred and destabilisation around and the only answer I keep coming up with is better leadership. Lets look to these midterms as a beginning solution. It is strange to consider that the elections in one part of the world will have such an influence on the rest of the world.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Anne Applebaum and others
Leslie M.'s avatar
Leslie M.
10h

I had read the piece in the Atlantic before bed last night and thought it needed urgent distribution — even without having thought through your rationale of “pre- post-election swamping” of our attentions! Thank you so much, as always, Anne for your careful and tight analyses and reporting.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Applebaum
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Applebaum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture