In at least three European countries, the Trump administration has tried over the past year to to influence the composition of government coalitions. In Poland the intervention was direct: the president asked one of the party leaders to switch sides. In Romania, pressure came from Kimberly Guilfoyle, until recently the US ambassador to Greece, who allegedly had commercial interests in changing the Romanian government (and bragged about her abilities to do so at a dinner party in Athens). In Germany, pressure takes the form of hints and suggestions that the Christian Democrats (CDU) should drop their social democratic partners and do a deal with the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right, pro-Russian party.

I wrote about these efforts in the Atlantic (and I am sending it out via Substack right away, because it may be the last time to read about European politics before the midterms swamp all other news…)

Here is the central argument:

Americans once promoted democracy in Europe as a political system, and under that general understanding accepted all elected politicians of the center-left and center-right as legitimate. This administration and its adjacent business elite are now pursuing a different policy. In some cases, they promote the interests of parties that they believe to be ideologically aligned with the MAGA movement, including some that are openly pro-Russian. Other European political figures seem to have gained Washington’s blessing (or are trying to gain it) because they can promote commercial interests favored by someone close to the administration. In at least three cases, Americans have reportedly tried to persuade elected European leaders to dump their current coalition partners in favor of new ones more to the White House’s liking.

The article has the details, which are shocking enough. But there is also another aspect to the story:

On the one hand, American officials encourage Europeans to build up their own military forces. Speaking at NATO headquarters last summer, Elbridge Colby, an undersecretary of defense, said that in the future, American allies should be “taking primary responsibility for Europe’s conventional defense.” Germany, Poland, and Romania are all countries that have taken this request seriously. But on the other hand, the same administration is directly promoting the fortunes of political parties and leaders who oppose defense spending, who favor Russia, or who do not promise to defend Europe or respect European borders. Alice Weidel, AfD’s co-leader, opposes offering military aid to Ukraine and also argues against defense cooperation with other European countries. The party’s co-chair Tino Chrupalla has called for the expulsion of American troops from Germany. George Simion, the leader of the Romanian far right, has in the past advocated for the restoration of Romania’s pre-1940 borders, including territory now in Ukraine. The Polish far right has lately begun repeating anti-European and anti-Ukrainian narratives of a kind that are now popular in both Washington and Moscow, undermining support for a unified European defense. In effect, the administration is promoting European rearmament and European defense cooperation while simultaneously promoting politicians who oppose rearmament or defense cooperation. Across democratic Europe, the public and the politicians are confused. Once, Europeans generally believed that America promoted democracy—the political system, not particular parties—and staunchly opposed Russia and other authoritarian regimes. Now, it seems, Trump-administration officials have flipped the script.

What is it, exactly, that the administration wants? Rearm Europe, and then hand it over to nationalists? We’ve seen that scenario before, in the 20th century, and it ended really badly. The good news, if you are American, you can oppose these policies tomorrow, by collecting one of these stickers:

One election won’t fix the whole problem, but it’s a start.

Nikiszowiec

Built for coal miners and their families in the early 20th century, before the First World War, Nikiszowiec, now a neighborhood in Katowice, southern Poland, was intended to be a self-contained community with gardens, schools, a communal laundry and shops. Now a historic district, Nikisiowiec is a testament to the fact that thoughtful architecture lasts.

Read my new Atlantic article