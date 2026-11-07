Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/49156Anne ApplebaumA recording from Anne Applebaum and John Harwood's live videoAnne Applebaum and John HarwoodNov 07, 202649156ShareTranscriptGet more from Anne Applebaum in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appOpen Letters, from Anne Applebaum SubscribeAuthorsAnne ApplebaumJohn HarwoodWrites Zeteo SubscribeRecent PostsThinking about Corruption with Anne ApplebaumSep 28 • Anne Applebaum and Timothy SnyderLive with Ruth Ben-GhiatJul 31 • Anne Applebaum and Ruth Ben-GhiatLive with Preet BhararaApr 22 • Anne Applebaum and Preet BhararaLive with Chris MatthewsApr 7 • Anne Applebaum, Chris Matthews, Ways and Means Democrats, and Mark WarnerLive with Ruth Ben-GhiatMar 3 • Anne Applebaum and Ruth Ben-GhiatThe Inevitable Blowback to Trump’s Reckless ImperialismJan 7 • Anne Applebaum and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliA conversation with Anne ApplebaumJul 8, 2025 • Anne Applebaum and Steve Schmidt