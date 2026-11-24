At the center of any functioning democracy is the right to vote. A representative government is only truly representative if it somehow reflects the will of the people. The surest sign of a failing democracy, by contrast, is a flawed, manipulated voting process or one that always produces contested results. Americans have been trying to manipulate their voting system for decades.

The word gerrymander was invented in 1812 when then–Massachusetts Governor Elbridge Gerry drew a voting district that resembled a salamander. During the Jim Crow years, some American states wrote laws deliberately designed to prevent Black people from voting. Other states have tried to make it harder for students or poor people to vote by limiting polling stations or creating obstacles to voter registration.

But since the beginning of the second Trump term, the federal government for the first time became the most important source of voter suppression, not the states. Having urged supporters to attack the Capitol in order to block Joe Biden from becoming president in 2021, Donald Trump did his best to shape the result of these elections in advance.

He used government funds to make election advertisements. He sought to pass legislation that would make voting more difficult, and he tried to use the U.S. Postal Service to restrict mail voting by obliging the service to determine who receives a mail ballot. His Justice Department sued multiple states in an attempt to gain control over lists of voters, and they lost all of those suits.

To talk about the 2026 elections and to reflect on how we can build a stronger electoral system in the future, I invited Marc Elias for the latest edition of the Autocracy in America podcast. He and his law firm have represented dozens of U.S. politicians as well as U.S. voters in cases involving campaign finance, voting rights, and redistricting. He’s also a strong advocate of voting rights and of high voter participation.

Watch on the Atlantic website, or anywhere else you get podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Overcast | Pocket Casts

Or, read the transcript here

Also, I was talking to Tim Miller…

Corruption, the summit, Ukraine and more! This conversation was recorded before the reinstatement of Jensen Huang, which I will say more about very soon…

Kleptocracy Tracker

Continuing to monitor conflicts of interest, ostentatious emoluments, outright corruption and policy changes that will facilitate outright corruption. (Read my original article, Kleptocracy Inc and check out the SNF Agora Institute chart)

November 16

Lockheed Martin and RTX executives said Pentagon officials pressured them to hire Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg’s longtime Goldman Sachs banker to negotiate multibillion-dollar weapons deals, a highly unusual move in defense procurement.

Trump’s investment accounts have bought and sold a combined $27 million to $97.5 million in Nvidia stock since the start of his administration, including a sale of up to $1 million in shares five days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed him on Jensen Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

November 18

Two days after the midterm elections, Jared Kushner updated his SEC filings to disclose that shortly after he returned to public service, his hedge fund, Affinity Partners, bought a $32 million stake in a US defense conglomerate that makes components for American military systems deployed in the Middle East and Ukraine. He has acted as a lead negotiator in both conflicts.

Scott Farmer, a Trump donor and executive chairman of office supplies company Cintas, met with the president to urge him to intervene in the Federal Trade Commission’s review of Cintas’s bid to acquire a smaller rival, a deal the FTC is currently poised to block.

FastX, a mysterious digital finance firm with ties to Singapore and plans to build a “Chinese $TRUMP coin community,” claimed to have amassed more than $2 million worth of $TRUMP coins in order to attend the president’s next crypto gala dinner.

November 19

Department of Justice officials intervened to help a longtime golf pro at Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley secure a $500,000 payout from the IRS in a federal class-action lawsuit accusing the agency of failing to protect plaintiffs’ tax information.

After Jason Miller joined the White House as an unpaid adviser to Trump, his annual personal income jumped from $879,000 in 2023 to about $15 million as of September 2026, including large payments from entities affected by administration policy, such as the government of India, the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, and Paramount Skydance.

South Korean conglomerate Base Group is preparing to invest $150 million in Foundation Future Industries, a struggling maker of military humanoid robots where Eric Trump serves as chief strategy adviser.

November 20

Commodity Futures Trading Commission lawyers dropped a fraud inquiry into Trump’s meme coin after the Trump-appointed acting chairman directed the agency not to pursue charges. The directive undermined the lawyers’ confidence that they would get approval for the subpoenas the investigation required.

November 21

Trump came close to firing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick early this year after Lutnick admitted to visiting Jeffrey Epstein on his private island, but he changed course when Lutnick donated $25 million to the Trump library foundation.

Trump issued an executive order directing federal contractors that receive congressional subpoenas to coordinate their disclosures with the White House, and he threatened to drop vendors that do not comply.

November 22

Trump hosted a third dinner for the top 185 holders of his meme coin. The top 29 holders also got a private reception with the president.

Lake Erie

Lake Erie, and the Presque Isle peninsula in the distance. Taken from the shoreline in Erie, Pennsylvania, last week, just before taking part in the excellent Jefferson Educational Society lecture series, a fabulous civic initiative that brings an impressive range of speakers to the city.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!