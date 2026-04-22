Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Damien Stewart's avatar
Damien Stewart
5h

Another wonderful article Anne. Seems to me that every wanna be dictator and authoritarian is exactly that, until they are not. What I mean is until they are over turned by the people? We've seen this time and time again in history, the Nazis, Communism, the list goes on and on. They were all authoritarians until the people or an opposition ended them. Same as Orban, he was exactly as described, until the people had had enough. The argument about Orban not being an authoritarian after all would perhaps be more along the lines of "even authoritarians can be booted from power through the concerted effort of a population who have had enough". But of course that argument doesn't suit those who seek to downplay the evil standing before our very eyes.

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Franklin Michaels's avatar
Franklin Michaels
6h

Thank you for skewering an argument that's been all too prevalent, that Viktor Orban wasn't a real autocrat because he lost. (Shades of the "no true Scotsman" fallacy.)

And yes he lost and only after 16 years in power and draining the wealth out of the country, but next time the private practice point could easily be something to the effect that Orban was too doctrinaire in refusing applying ostensibly measured amounts of terror when nothing else would do. And something btw that seems to distinguish V. Orban from N. Maduro.

That how many of us would really have the stomach to go out and take the pulse of the Nick Fuentes/Nazi-adjacent crowd over the next couple of weeks, let alone in November, let alone two years from now?

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