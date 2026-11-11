The midterm elections reflected deep discontent in America, and not only with the current president. Our political system is manipulated and gerrymandered; we have too much money in politics; corruption and conflicts of interest have reached outrageous levels. We are unhappy about ICE, about the Supreme Court, and, above all, about the ease with which the Trump presidency seemed able to capture parts of our democratic system and undermine our culture. Over the next few weeks, I will publish a series of conversations with politicians and experts who have thought deeply about the flaws of the American political system, and have ideas about how to fix them.

This is the fourth season of my Autocracy in America podcast. Each season has had a different theme and format (and, in the case of Season Two, a different host, Garry Kasparov). In this new season, the first to use video, I will ask guests to talk about our broken immigration system; about the limitations of the Supreme Court; about the extraordinary corruption of the Trump White House; about our electoral system, and more.

I will post links to all of the episodes and transcripts here on Substack, but you can also find them on the Atlantic website, or subscribe in whatever format you prefer:

Subscribe here: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Overcast | Pocket Casts

Here’s the introduction to the first episode:

We’ve just had the most consequential midterm elections in modern history. Americans clearly voted for a different kind of government. Major change will require more than one election, but in this new season of the Autocracy in America podcast, we will ask what immediate steps need to be taken to undo the damage that the Trump presidencies have done to our political system and reverse the slide to autocracy, even as Trump himself remains in office. Notably, one of President Trump’s first decisions following the vote was to promote Stephen Miller to be White House chief of staff. Miller who has been behind the president’s most radical immigration policies—mass deportation, aggressive rhetoric, even the separation of children from their parents. That means that reform of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE, becomes much more important and much more difficult. Let’s remember that over the past 18 months, massive numbers of federal agents representing ICE invaded American cities against the wishes of local government and local police. They hauled both legal and illegal immigrants away in vans. They put them in cells. They sent them to concentration camps or to jails in foreign countries where they knew no one. In the space of just a few weeks in January, ICE officers shot and killed two citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti. In Minneapolis alone, the public response to these two deaths was so extreme that it elicited a rare case of bipartisan resistance. Eight Republican senators joined with Democrats to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security until the agency reformed its immigration enforcement efforts. But ICE continued, and so did accidental deaths, injuries, and disruptions to working people’s lives. Along the way, the agency became deeply unpopular. Sixty-five percent of Americans feel that ICE enforcement is too extreme. Fifty-eight percent oppose mass deportations. The new Democratic Congress has a true mandate to change ICE forever. Scott Shuchart is a former DHS official who resigned in 2018 and has been following the evolution of ICE and its goals. I asked him to talk about what Congress can do now.

Watch here:

Or you can read the transcript here

Episode 1

Kleptocracy Tracker

Continuing to monitor conflicts of interest, ostentatious emoluments, outright corruption and policy changes that will facilitate outright corruption. (Read my original article, Kleptocracy Inc and check out the SNF Agora Institute chart)

October 29

Trading firms Susquehanna International Group and Jump Trading, as well as Bloomberg, have subscribed to Truth API, paying $100,000 a month to receive Trump’s Truth Social posts about 0.05 seconds before they become available to the public.

October 30

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte refused to comply with an internal watchdog’s request for records, obstructing congressionally mandated reviews of the agency’s oversight of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other housing lenders.

November 1

After the mining company Twin Metals hired David Bernhardt, Trump’s former interior secretary and a Trump Media board member, to lobby against a Biden-era mining ban on the US-Canada border, the Senate voted 50-49 to reverse the ban, and Trump then signed the reversal into law.

November 2

Trump said he is considering preemptive pardons for Elon Musk and other staff members to shield them from possible congressional investigations next session into conflicts of interest involving government contracts with Musk’s companies and into Musk’s infiltration of the executive branch through DOGE.

Musk was the largest donor in the midterm elections, spending nearly $500 million to help Republicans retain control of Congress, more than any donor has ever spent in a single election cycle.

Election Night (with friends)

Some badly lit, blurry pictures this time! One from the day before the election, with the historian Timothy Snyder in Louisville, Kentucky (I interviewed him for the Kentucky Authors’ Forum) and one from the night itself, with colleagues David Frum and Tom Nichols, at the Atlantic office in Washington DC.

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