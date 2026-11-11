Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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anne gordon's avatar
anne gordon
6h

Yes, I couldn't agree more that we need to repair and restore our democracy. I'm all for investigating the current corruption but I believe we first need to change policies and enact new laws that protect our democracy. To me, this seems like the very first thing to be done by the new incoming congress and senate.

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Vickie Berry's avatar
Vickie Berry
4h

Thank you Anne for this much needed conversation about ICE and what we can and can’t do to fix this crisis. I appreciate your voice as well as your guests.

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