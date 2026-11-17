Pete Hegseth survived a congressional impeachment attempt last week, initiated by House Republicans. From January, expect the new Congress to investigate the Defense Secretary for real. Hegseth’s management of the war in Iran—a war that has now passed its eighth month without a constitutionally mandated congressional declaration—is his most glaring failure. But Hegseth is also responsible for the politicization of the Pentagon, the purging of qualified generals, and the targeted, extrajudicial killing of noncombatants.

In this episode of Autocracy in America, I talked to Representative Jason Crow about congressional oversight of the military in the new Congress, and what it can realistically achieve. Crow sits on the House’s Armed Services and Intelligence Committees.

Crow argues, among other things, that investigations and impeachment hearing are a way to bring hidden information to light:

The point is not just to do an investigation. The point, Anne, per your question, is to actually discover the information, because the last two years, our ability to get information has fallen off a cliff. They have stonewalled; they have refused to answer; they’ve refused to brief us. There’s so many things we don’t know that we have to learn.

He also argues that Congress can end the war by cutting funding:

We can just cut the funding off, and I do not buy this argument at all that when you break it, you buy it—that we just have to continue to throw good money after bad. That’s what we did for years in Iraq and Afghanistan. We heard some variation of this argument: that we have to continue to do it, because one more troop surge, one more new strategy, one new general or admiral with a new idea about how to prosecute the war is somehow gonna fix it. Or, you know, escalation is the way out. We spent $3 trillion, 7,000 American lives, hundreds of thousands of lives wounded. We want out. Americans want out. That was the message last Tuesday. They don’t want this endless cycle of conflict anymore. So yeah, we can cut it off and direct the military to wind down operations, and that’s my intent.

For more, watch below.

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Kleptocracy Tracker

Continuing to monitor conflicts of interest, ostentatious emoluments, outright corruption and policy changes that will facilitate outright corruption. (Read my original article, Kleptocracy Inc and check out the SNF Agora Institute chart)

November 5

Four people whom Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appointed to the US Preventive Services Task Force own stock in companies that make drugs and other products affected by the group’s decisions. The task force evaluates preventive medical services and informs doctors’ decisions about which drugs to use.

November 9

Trump said he expects to issue “tremendous numbers” of pardons by the end of his term, possibly including a preemptive pardon for himself.

The Trump administration awarded nearly $40 million to a small biosecurity company to screen for Ebola and other infectious diseases. The company had never worked with Ebola or provided biosecurity services abroad, however, the award came just months after American Ventures, a private investment fund linked to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., invested in the company’s parent company.

November 10

Ballard Partners, the lobbying firm where former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles worked for nearly a decade, has already passed its record 2025 revenue of $88 million. It disclosed $98 million in revenue through the third quarter of 2026, bringing its total under the second Trump administration to more than $186 million.

The US government received more than $12 billion in revenue from Venezuela’s natural resource exports in the first nine months of 2026, according to a still-secret KPMG report viewed by the New York Times. The report, which is not a full audit, claims that most of the money was sent back to Venezuela, but does not ask whether fair prices were paid for oil and gas.

White House chief counsel Will Scharf broke with precedent and issued warning to Democrats planning to investigate Trump administration corruption, threatening to launch criminal inquiries into oversight committee members.

Multiple whistleblowers have told House Democrats that Department of the Interior officials are destroying records about Trump’s construction projects across Washington, D.C., ahead of expected congressional scrutiny.

Trump Media & Technology Group’s third-quarter revenue tripled to $3 million after Truth Social launched a subscription service that pushes Trump’s posts to users who pay a $100,000 monthly fee.

November 11

Since the start of Trump’s second term, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spent more than $1.2 million in taxpayer funds on personal flights aboard military aircraft, including at least 10 trips to University of Florida football games.

In November 2025, one month after being sworn in as undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, Sarah B. Rogers took a Mediterranean vacation worth nearly $12,000, paid for by Irish billionaire and Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison.

November 12

A week before the US military invaded Venezuela, JD Vance met with John Addison—a donor to Vance and Trump and a US gasoline trader at Vitol, the world’s largest energy and commodity trading company—to discuss how quickly the country’s crude oil could be sold after the operation. A few days after the operation, Energy Secretary Chris Wright called Addison and asked whether Vitol would be interested in selling the crude oil.

November 13

Trump bought between $1 million and $5 million worth of Nvidia shares shortly before his administration revoked a Biden-era restriction on exports of advanced AI chips to China.

NVIDIA…a Kleptocracy Tracker Special

The scandal surrounding Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA is being misconstrued as a story about sex and spies. In fact, it’s a story about conflicts of interest, and potential corruption.

No one doubts that NVIDIA, a company with a commanding position in the American economy as well as in the stock market, has flourished in the past two years. Between Trump’s second inauguration and the eve of Huang’s resignation, NVIDIA shares rose about 56%, from about $138 to about $215. NVIDIA’s explosive growth, along with the rapid construction of data centers, has buoyed US GDP during what would otherwise have been a period of sluggish economic growth. Thanks to the AI chip boom, the Trump administration was able to hide the economic damage done by its tariff policies, the Iran war, the cancellation of federal research and development grants, and more.

But the firm’s rapid growth also depended, in part, on a specific set of favors from the Trump administration. NVIDIA lobbied hard to be exempted from Biden-era export controls that limited Beijing’s access to many of the firm’s more advanced chips. That access is not without risk. Advanced chips help Chinese AI labs improve their models faster, keep pace with US development, and possibly develop offensive cyber or other military applications.

Despite the risk, the Trump administration looked favorably on Huang’s requests. In July 2025, the White House reversed its previous ban on H20 chip exports in exchange for 15% of the chip’s Chinese sales, under a deal Trump negotiated personally with Huang. In December, Trump announced that the more powerful H200 could be sold to China for a 25% cut, which the Department of Commerce formalized in January 2026 with case-by-case licensing, a volume cap, security checks, and a 25% tariff on the chips. The Commerce Department has since approved roughly two dozen Chinese firms to buy or handle H200s, including some tied to blacklisted companies or Chinese military suppliers.

It almost doesn’t matter whether Huang sought these arrangements under the influence of Alice Huang (no relation), a former top executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud company that had become NVIDIA’s largest buyer in Southeast Asia. Huang might or might not be an asset of China’s Ministry of State Security. But her affair with the NVIDIA CEO, which the administration seems to have known about for many months, is less important that the question of what Trump, and the people around him, got in exchange for lifting export controls on NVIDIA chips.

Trump peronally benefitted from the transaction. His personal financial disclosures show that he bought $1 million to $5 million worth of NVIDIA stock in the days before his administration scrapped the Biden rules. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has pushed for weaker export controls on AI chips too. Cantor Fitzgerald—the investment firm founded by Lutnick and run by his sons—has ties to several Southeast Asian data centers that rent computing power to Chinese firms. They benefit directly from the policy. And, of course, Huang attended million dollar donors’ dinners at Mar-a-Lago and made donations to Trump’s grotesque ballrooom.

Was this good for America? If it wasn’t, then this administration didn’t care. As I wrote in the Atlantic last month, the Trump adminstration does not promote American prosperity and security, but rather acts in the interests of itself and its business partners.

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