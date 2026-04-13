Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Johan's avatar
Johan
15h

Sixteen years of sovereign strongman theater—-the anti-Soros posters, the border wire, the Brussels conspiracies…and then leaked calls showing Orbán colluding with the very foreign powers he’d built his entire brand on fighting. The big lie wasn’t just exposed. It was his own voice doing the exposing.

What came after was just counting votes. And the count included JD Vance, who flew to Budapest for two days right before the election to bless the regime, and may have helped tip it the other way.

The illiberal international showed up to save Orbán and became part of the exposure.

Sometimes the best opposition research is just letting your allies walk through the door.

If it can happen in Budapest, the template exists.

—Johan🐌​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Ingrid Nyeboe's avatar
Ingrid Nyeboe
16h

Orbán lost, and his American admirers WILL TOO!

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