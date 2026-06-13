Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Johan's avatar
Johan
1d

Thank you for this!

The machinery of conformity—-professional risk, social stigma, family vulnerability; does most of the work. Which raises an uncomfortable question for democracies: those same mechanisms exist here too, just pointed in different directions. The Republican caucus isn’t under threat of arrest. But the behavioral calculus is remarkably similar.

The observation that modern authoritarianism deploys cynicism rather than idealism is the most important thing to note. Soviet propaganda said believe in something. Putin-era and MAGA propaganda says nothing is real, nobody is clean, idealism is for suckers.

That’s harder to fight because it doesn’t give you a counter-narrative to refute, it just corrodes the epistemological ground beneath your feet. Resistance requires shared reality.

That’s what is always being targeted.

Amazing work, thank you again.

Johan

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John Dotyn's avatar
John Dotyn
1d

Thank you for this interview. Two comments:

(1) Seeing the 80% of people who are neither vocally pro- or anti- the political situation—instead just trying to get by, not out of cowardice, but because of money and children and housing—was on display when I lived in Central Asia in the former USSR in the ‘90s. So many people told me stories of surveillance and repression under the Soviets, but also yearned for the stability that had been recently lost (“At least teachers and doctors got paid”). They then perhaps moved to the capital, looking for more work, and laid low.

(2) You don’t have to be a champion of American exceptionalism to be startled that this same pattern of 80% of people putting their heads down is happening in the US. The United States has prided itself on individualism, free speech, muckraking journalism, and protest. Nevertheless, the pattern is on display. Perhaps it is understandable. Nevertheless, we have reached a new state of affairs in America.

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