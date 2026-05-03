Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Franklin Michaels's avatar
Franklin Michaels
2d

Terrible to read, this is possibly one of your best. And the ten-day kleptocracy chart is devastating, especially with it's perfectly awful Syrian golf course.

All going under the general heading of thank you, I think.

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Johan's avatar
Johan
2dEdited

Excellent job naming the symptoms.

The mechanism underneath is even simpler: every regulatory, prosecutorial, and disclosure node that used to raise the cost of self-dealing has been either captured or hollowed. Once enforcement is gone, corruption isn’t a scandal, it’s the operating system.

Investors aren’t bribing around the rules. They’re paying the posted price.

That’s why “who do I pay” isn’t a metaphor, it’s a workflow.

The political problem is that scandal-based reporting assumes a functioning immune system to react to the disclosure. There isn’t one.

Until the opposition treats this as a structural extraction system rather than a sequence of ethics violations, the coverage keeps producing outrage without consequence.

Shame is free—-that’s why it doesn’t work. Prosecution isn’t. Until the opposition charges for impunity, the buyers keep showing up.

Great piece again, thank you…

Johan

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