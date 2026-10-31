Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Johan's avatar
Johan
6h

Anne, you are right, and the slogan works because it answers the wrong question. Kahneman called it substitution. Asked a hard question, how does this war end with the least suffering, the mind swaps in an easy one. Should my government keep buying weapons? Cheap answer.

It is not peace. It is an invoice with half the lines missing. Stopping feels free. Nobody bills themselves for what they did not do.

This is what populism sells. A simple solution to a complex problem, delivered to people who can’t understand complexity in the first place. Stop the weapons, get peace. One step, no ledger. Weidel and Le Pen know the second half is missing. The crowd does not. It is ignorance all the way down, and the people at the top are selling it.

The war continues either way. The only variable is where the suffering lands and how much of it there is. Your paragraph on what follows a broken front is the missing half of the invoice. Nobody chanting "peace" in Rome or campaigning on it in Sofia has been asked to show it. Pressure moved the Russians. Withdrawal never has.

The protestors have a real grievance. Jobs, housing, a future that costs more every year. "Stop the weapons" does not fix any of it. They took a hard problem, swapped in an easy one, and called the swap "peace." The invoice arrives either way. They will be the ones paying it.

Johan 🐌

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Bruce Culver's avatar
Bruce Culver
2h

Unfortunately, the only thing thugs like Putin understand is forceful push-back. The only thing that will guarantee Ukraine's safe future is the defeat of Russia on the battlefield and the end of Russia's campaign to conquer and subjugate Ukraine. If we had availed ourselves of a maximum effort to assist Ukraine with weapons and ammunition in 2022-23, we would be a in far better place than we are now. We know now that paper promises of secure national borders are not worth the paper they are printed on (see the Budapest accords) - Ukraine must be allowed to join NATO as soon as it is possible. It should be understood that Russia is in much worse shape than many people realize and the situation in the Ukraine war is not as hopeless for the Ukrainians as many think. With Trump in power, the US will do nothing to help Ukraine from now on, but then Trump will lose all influence over Ukraine's actions, as he is finding out now. As bad as the damage to Ukrainian cities is, the damage to Russia's economy and the future of its people is far worse in the long run. Russia is losing its ability to produce the goods and services needed to have a modern society, and much of that will be too expensive for Russia to rebuild, especially if Ukraine is successful in shutting down Russia's oil industry. If the Siberian oil wells freeze this winter, they will be out of service for good and have to be re-drilled and re-equipped, and that will require western oil companies, most of whom have abandoned Russia as a business location. It would take decades to bring it back online, as was the case after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.....

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