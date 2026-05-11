Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Damien Stewart's avatar
Damien Stewart
3d

Thats a great troll by Zelensky giving Russia "permission" to hold a parade. Although, it continues to strike me as bizarre that such a request is even given the light of day. Show me where the Russians deserve to be granted such grace, given the war itself and the way they have conducted themselves.

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Cheryl D.W.'s avatar
Cheryl D.W.
3d

As a resident of Palm Beach County, the airport will always be PBIA.

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