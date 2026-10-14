Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
Oct 14Edited

When George Washington discovered Benedict Arnold’s betrayal, he is purported to have cried, “Treason! Treason black as hell!”

I see no reason to think differently about Trump’s actions in regard to Russia. It does not matter whether those actions are the result of some mysterious hold Putin has over him or because Trump wishes he could command the kind of power here that Putin holds in Russia or because of Trump’s desire for economic connections with Russians or simply because of some misbegotten bromance on Trump’s side (I cannot imagine it is reciprocated by Putin).

There is only one word for an American president aiding and abetting an enemy of America, That word is treason, treason black as hell. The word applies equally to those Republican legislators and the members of the Trump administration who continue to support and enable those actions.

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Johan's avatar
Johan
Oct 14

Maybe there is no mystery. The 1987 ads. The condos. The oligarch who overpaid. Two investigations, one bipartisan. Forty years of saying the same thing in print. People do not ask "why" when they lack information. They ask it when the information is unbearable

Look at this week. Kyiv offered a real trade: refineries for the grid. He took Ukraine's half and handed it to Putin as a gift. Lifted sanctions on Russian diesel. Let his envoys threaten Kyiv's intelligence. Asked nothing of Moscow.

The deal does not lower prices. It does not win votes. It does not stop the strikes. Ukraine said it will keep burning refineries, and it will. One beneficiary remains, the Russian treasury. When every stated purpose fails and one unstated one survives, that is not conspiracy. That is arithmetic.

The party that read the same record and chose to continue to back him. A party that will do that for a man will do it for a foreign power.

We should name the pattern for what it is.

Johan

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