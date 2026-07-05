Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Jonathan Fowler's avatar
Jonathan Fowler
1dEdited

I suppose postwar America really was the top exporter of democracy... and it was hip. Like Applebaum says, we bundled our image with jazz – Hollywood was smoking hot and we were dripping with style through the 60s and 70s. But our slide into MAGA-hell has been a depressing slip into tackiness as well - they’re one and the same. It's like mixing all the watercolors into a brown slop of bullshit, sprinkling it with tad of glitter you snatched from some other kid, then patting yourself on the back for a job well done.

Our fake news export is just another manifestation of the brown slop. See RAND's Firehose of Falsehoods: saturate every goddamn thing with bullshit until audiences decide it's ALL a lie and nothing is knowable. I overuse this Arendt quote, but it's just the perfect sum up:

"The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction (i.e., the reality of experience) and the distinction between true and false (i.e., the standards of thought) no longer exist."

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Johan
1d

We tend to score the dismantling of these institutions as a loss of influence abroad, a soft-power ledger. The harder loss is the one you name almost in passing. Democracy at the center of our identity was the thing that let a Christian and an atheist, a hawk and a dove, both reach for the word “freedom” and mean it. It was domestic infrastructure disguised as foreign policy.

I spent years in the Foreign Service watching the machinery you describe. The broadcasts were never propaganda in the crude sense. They worked because they modeled a place people wanted to defect into. That is a different and more durable form of power than anything a defense appropriation can buy, and it is nearly impossible to rebuild once the story stops being told at home.

A shared identity, even a partly mythical one, does real coordination work. It gives people who agree on nothing else a reason to pull in the same direction. Remove it and you do not get neutrality. You get every faction reaching for a different story, and none of them large enough to carry the country.

The shared mythology creates the national story which is a Nation.

🐌 Johan

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