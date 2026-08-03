Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Johan's avatar
Johan
17h

The geography alone dismantles the framing. Ceuta is on the African continent, not “Northern Spain.” I know the area well. You take a ferry from Algeciras or Tarifa to reach it, and from Ceuta you can drive straight across a land border into Morocco. Anyone reaching those beaches was still on the wrong side of a hard border from Schengen, which is exactly why almost everyone was back in Morocco within two days. The “invasion of mainland Europe” story falls apart the moment you look at a map.

Which is the whole point of your piece. The people amplifying the clip were never going to check where it was filmed, because the image was the message. That a sitting U.S. vice president reposted a mislabeled video to nearly five million views, then said nothing once the crisis resolved, tells you everything about the incentives at work.

Manufactured populist outrage to feed their thirst for authoritarianism.

Johan

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Michele Anciaux Aoki's avatar
Michele Anciaux Aoki
17h

So appreciate your research and writing, Anne Applebaum!

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