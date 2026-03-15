Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Johan's avatar
Johan
Mar 15Edited

Anne, this is the operational doctrine I’ve been documenting also—-dehumanization as policy infrastructure.

Your “vermin” piece a year ago mapped the linguistic dehumanization. The memefication now is the logical endpoint…turn mass killing into entertainment, erase civilians as moral fact, gamify slaughter to eliminate empathy.

They have built a gradient where some people are people and some people are variables. You’re documenting the mechanism that makes the gradient operational.

Video game clips spliced with real explosions…

The sequencing reveals everything: Hegseth gutted the Civilian Protection Center of Excellence by 90% before launching strikes. Central Command’s civilian casualty team cut from 10 people to 1 for the entire Middle East. Then flew the missiles anyway. 181 children dead at Minab elementary school—-outdated intelligence, they say, like that’s explanation rather than confirmation the safeguards were deliberately removed.

Treating enemies as subhuman is authoritarian standard. Treating your own casualties as props is the tell that nothing matters except performance of unconstrained power.

Not accidental memefication. Engineered dehumanization at scale.

—Johan

P.S. The NATO and EU flags on Ceaușescu’s balcony is powerful; proof that authoritarian collapse isn’t permanent if you build the institutions to replace it.

Romania had that. Iran won’t. Trump and Hegseth are dismantling protective infrastructure while memefying destruction with zero plan for what comes after.

You can’t bomb your way to the flags on the balcony.

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Paula Dean's avatar
Paula Dean
Mar 15

P.S. Beautiful photographs.

I'm glad that someone is keeping track of the kleptocracy, it's still shocking to me how blatantly it's being done.

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