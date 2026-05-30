Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Johan's avatar
Johan
6h

Excellent story and breakdown.

The Sandu story is what cost asymmetry looks like when it works in democracy’s favor. Russia poured hundreds of millions into that election. She countered with volunteers, small donations, and law enforcement. Outspent and outgunned on every conventional metric, she won anyway because she understood that legitimacy compounds and corruption corrodes.

The frozen conflict model, Transnistria as perpetual leverage, failed to freeze the country around it. That’s the real surprise. Not that she won. That the Kremlin’s playbook, which worked everywhere else, hit a wall built out of exactly nothing except institutional credibility and a population that decided it was worth defending.

The Budapest comparison is apt. The autocrats keep insisting history is on their side. A village teacher’s daughter and a Hungarian opposition wave suggest otherwise.

Thank you for this!

Johan 🐌

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Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
6h

Lovely, spot-on tribute to Moldovan President Sandu, and a fine summary of the latest Trump madness. Thank you!

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