Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Johan's avatar
Johan
Mar 29

Orbán’s post-reality campaign isn’t new in kind, just in scale.

Authoritarian regimes have always manufactured threats to justify power consolidation. What’s different now is AI-generated content makes the fabrication cheaper, faster, and harder to debunk before it spreads.

The tell is the inversion, Hungary isn’t at war, Ukraine is. Ukraine isn’t invading anyone, Russia is invading Ukraine. But Orbán needs Hungarians terrified of a Ukrainian threat that doesn’t exist so they’ll accept his alignment with the actual aggressor. AI Zelensky on a golden toilet snorting cocaine does more work than a thousand rational arguments, because it bypasses System 2 entirely and triggers disgust, fear, resentment at the gut level.

By the time someone fact-checks, the emotional imprint is already locked in.

Thank you for writing this, This is cognitive warfare at industrial scale. April 12 will show whether manufacturing reality works better than documenting it.

Ciao,

Johan

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James McConnel's avatar
James McConnel
Mar 29

Control of the internet and social media have become the iron web of fascist state manipulation. We can now also easily see how the Fascist Brotherhood comes together to protect its own. Never has it been more important to have an intellect not easily hoodwinked or discouraged. This is a never ending battle for freedom and we must reconcile ourselves to that dreary fact.

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