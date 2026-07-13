Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Johan's avatar
Johan
19h

Yep, we cannot look into anyone’s heart from the outside. That line is more load-bearing than it appears.

Look at what Romney had. A nine-figure fortune, so no fear of losing the job. A church and a family name, so no fear of losing the self. A father who refused to endorse Goldwater in 1964 and got re-elected in Michigan by many votes the same year Goldwater was buried, so a template that came with proof it could work. And Utah, the one Republican electorate that would forgive a defector. Graham had a South Carolina primary and nothing else.

Ask what it would have cost each man to do the other’s thing and most of the mystery dissolves.

The disposition was real. He did need to be in the game, and you name that precisely. He just did not pick it, any more than Romney picked his.

History will judge the complicit. It should also audit the machine that made complicity the “rational” move for almost everyone in the room.

Rational, of course, is not a defense. It is a diagnosis. The machine explains him. It does not absolve him, and it does not un-break what he helped break.

🐌Johan

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Sarah Greenwood's avatar
Sarah Greenwood
20h

The corruption and graft is incredible. Such a clearly disgusting list

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