Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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RICHMOND DOCTOR's avatar
RICHMOND DOCTOR
18h

MY GUT HURTS WHEN I SENT MY CHECK TO THE IRS.

Madman Trump and his Republican followers are a disgrace. They disgust me and are not people I want to live with. They sadden and repulse me, and they support a government that seeks a dictator who talks about wiping out an entire population and sends billions of dollars to Israel, which has done to the Palestinians what Hitler did to the Jews. They also believe that a private army wearing face masks can seize people and deport them without any legal process. They are not my people; he is a mentally incompetent and disturbed man whom the Republicans are willing to accept and support. They like living in Trump's world, and I despise it.

I am a frightened man who spent the last week worried that the crazy man in the White House, who controls the largest army in the world, would destroy a country with a population of 90 million people. He is not my president; he is their president, the Republicans in our country who did not return to Washington when Trump declared his intent to commit war crimes. We talk about war crimes, but we go brain-dead about the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinians.

Thinking that things will change after the next election is a false hope. We would have a slim majority over the Republicans, but they will still be around, ready to take back control in the next election. Their mentality will remain the same.

I have been hoping that my state of Massachusetts would find a way to help me avoid sending my money to a government I despise. But our governor has been hiding and avoiding her responsibility to protect her citizens.

It is scary to acknowledge that nearly half of this country accepts and supports this government, which functions as an operating dictatorship. But this is our world, this is our reality, and we have to make essential decisions about our future. The scary word that would resolve this condition has to be said and acknowledged: SECESSION. We can no longer be the United States of America, but we can be the Republican States of America and the Democratic States of America. Two countries coexisting next to each other. The Republican state could have a dictatorship, which could allow masked hoodlums to roam its streets, move toward a white Christian society, and reduce social services. Its dictator could remove it from NATO, support Israel, and construct monuments to himself. They seem very at ease with being ruled by billionaires and accept corruption. Go ahead and enjoy yourself. I want none of these conditions. Their armies will consist of soldiers from their states, not from the Democratic state.

I want nothing to do with the Republicans. They want to live in a world different from mine, so be it. I want nothing to do with them. They can have their world, their government, and their dictator.

I want a democratic country with a government that takes care of all its citizens by providing a national healthcare system, a reasonable retirement plan, housing, and social services for all. I want to support Ukraine and not support Israel. I want gun control, universal suffrage, respect for all, and religious freedom.

I do not want to have anything to do with Republicans. Again, SECESSION IS THE ONLY WAY.

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
15h

To me, as one who ‘shared’ NYC with Donald Trump for over 40 years, the strange thing is that anyone who paid any attention at all to his life in NY should be surprised at all that is happening. That is not to say that each of his depredations was specifically predictable, but only that this utterly amoral malignant narcissist who spent his professional life seeking wealth, power, vengeance, avoidence of responsibility, obsessional media notice, sexual gratification, and social acceptance, when given the power of the presidency would attempt to bestride the country and the world like the brilliant colossus he imagined himself to be without any thought to the lives he would impact.

The really strange thing here is that any American who understood anything about human nature would assume this man to be the answer to anybody’s problems.

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