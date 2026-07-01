As he reached the end of his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in 2024, J. D. Vance’s tone became more intimate. He began to speak of a cemetery in Kentucky where five generations of his family are buried, and where he hopes he and his children will be buried too. This speech seemed strange at the time, especially since Vance’s wife is a daughter of recent immigrants. But in the past two years, it’s significance has become clear.

From my new article in the Atlantic:

The cemetery matters to him because the bones in that graveyard—some belonging, he said, to people born “around the time of the Civil War”—represent a concrete reality, a homeland, a place that he will defend. “People will not fight for abstractions,” Vance said, “but they will fight for their home.” Not “all men are created equal,” in other words, and not “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” but tombstones. Vance believes that blood and soil, not ideas and principles, are what make him American. As it happens, I can compete with the vice president in a race to lay claim to old bones. There is a cemetery in Galveston, Texas, where multiple members of my family are buried, too, actually going back more than five generations. I own a photograph of the great-great-grandmother whose tombstone is there; she is wearing a hat and coat, standing on a chilly beach. Her parents are buried nearby—that is, my great-great-great grandparents, who were born well before the Civil War—plus aunts, uncles, and cousins, some of whom might well have arrived on the Gulf Coast before members of Vance’s family got to Appalachia. But here is where Vance and I differ: I do not think that the presence of my ancestors in a Galveston cemetery makes me American. On the contrary, all of us—me and Vance; Vance’s in-laws, born in India; my great-great-great grandparents, born in Alsace; our respective children and eventual grandchildren—are, were, or will be Americans because we live in the community created by the abstractions that he dismissed in his speech. More important, I am convinced that these abstractions, all of those words vowing to “establish Justice” and “secure the Blessings of Liberty,” are much stronger, much more powerful than the pull of our respective clans and graveyards. Why? Because they can unite and inspire a nation that contains people with origins and ancestors as radically different as those belonging to me and Vance.

Trump and Vance don’t believe in the language of unity. That’s because they believe that only their clan represents America, that only people like them deserve to be considered “real” Americans, and that the American government exists to serve them alone. Since taking office, they have systematically destroyed the institutions that were created to keep Americans together, as well as the symbols

Trump has deliberately and methodically defaced the White House, a structure originally designed to evoke the classical virtues—simplicity, modesty, symmetry—that were widely admired at the time of America’s founding. He desecrated the Rose Garden, cultivated by a series of first ladies as a gift to the nation, replacing its grass court with a patio copied from his Florida resort as a gift to himself. He dug up the East Wing to build an even bigger monument to himself, accepting hundreds of millions of dollars from private donors to do so, while secretly demanding hundreds of millions more from taxpayers as well. He defaced the South Lawn with a spectacle of half-naked men beating each other into a bloody pulp, acting out performances of dominance and submission. Even his destruction of the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall has real significance. He had it redone by people he claimed to know, in a color he preferred, without consulting anyone or going through any formal process. When the renovation proved incompetent, fostering algae, he forced police and the National Guard to pretend that the pool had been vandalized, even to investigate and arrest people who touch the water. This seems a trivial matter, but it is not. Representatives of the American state now have to comply with the president’s personal fictions, however ludicrous, because he and his tribe believe that federal employees work exclusively for them, not for all of us.

On Saturday, we celebrate our 250th Fourth of July, and they have already wrecked that ceremony too. Congress’s celebration, planned for a decade, has been usurped by the president’s celebration, funded by private donors and featuring a political speech by himself. Other institutions in and around Washington postponed or reduced their 250th celebrations, so as not to get in the way of the president. Many people who might have participated will not attend, pay attention, or care.

I don’t know whether the United States of America will ever reach its tricentennial, but if it does, it will be because the narrow tribe that Trump and Vance represent has been defeated and removed, and because the country is once again governed by people who believe in an American union. This is not a partisan statement: Democrats and Republicans will together have to wrest the state away from people who believe they rule by right of inheritance, and give it back to a nation that still believes that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, and that the purpose of government is to serve the nation—not to enrich an oligarchic clan.

Gift link to my Atlantic article

Kleptocracy Tracker

Continuing to monitor conflicts of interest, ostentatious emoluments, outright corruption and policy changes that will facilitate outright corruption. (Read my original article, Kleptocracy Inc and check out the SNF Agora Institute chart)

June 19

Trump finally received the renovated $400 million Qatari-gifted jumbo jet to use as Air Force One for the remainder of his presidency—and to keep afterward as part of his presidential library.

A surge in Trump’s stock trading beginning earlier this year—which included more than 3,600 trades—followed a court ruling that freed up hundreds of millions of dollars for the president to trade.

June 21

Trump administration officials shut down a criminal investigation into whether improper payments had been made to facilitate the presidential pardon of David Gentile, a private equity executive convicted in a $1.6 billion scheme that defrauded thousands of investors.

June 22

Congressional Republicans introduced legislation to repeal the requirement that US shell companies disclose their true owners, in an effort to undo the Corporate Transparency Act—which created a shell company database for federal authorities and other officials to track illicit wealth—following the Trump administration’s announcement that it would not enforce the statute.

June 23

Before receiving concessions from the government, such as Justice Department approval for the Paramount Skydance–Warner Bros. Discovery merger, the Ellisons had developed a deep relationship with Trump, with Larry Ellison giving $45 million to a nonprofit supporting Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

June 24

Trump spoke personally with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino just weeks before the Department of Justice abruptly settled its longstanding antitrust lawsuit against the company and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster.

Mo Strategies, a lobbying firm founded by former Trump administration officials shortly after Trump’s return to the presidency, has been accepting engagements worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to help clients secure presidential pardons.

June 25

The $300,000 worth of equity Donald Trump Jr. received when he joined Kalshi as a senior advisor in early 2025 is now worth millions of dollars, as the firm’s valuation grew from $2 billion to $22 billion.

Senate Democrats are investigating a financial group—York Advisors—with ties to the Trump family over a special purpose vehicle the firm set up to raise $200 million to buy a business in Venezuela, possibly in coordination with the White House’s lifting of sanctions on the country.

June 26

Truly unprecedented: The New York Times has investigated a deal negotiated by President Trump and the Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, for access to a tungsten mine in Kazakhstan. Among the beneficiares of the deal, which is supported by $1.6 billion in federal financing, are Eric and Donald Trump, Jr, as well as Brandon and Kyle Lutnick. These American princes have also been cut in to more than a dozen other mineral deals, also negotiated by the federal government. Please read this report, it’s worth your time.

James McNeill Whistler

A beautiful exhibition at the Tate Britain gallery in London features the work of Whistler, an American who mostly lived and worked in England, in the late 19th century. Whistler was an innovator, experimenting with oil, watercolors, etchings and pastels. He was also a difficult person who tangled himself in controversies and lawsuits, even as he was trying to paint and draw in new ways. The show tells the story of his life and his paintings.

This is half-sister and his niece, Annie, in At the Piano

San Marco, in Venice

Ships at Sea

Whistler was in Venice at about the same time as Henry James. Both of them were opposed to moralizing art, and believed instead that books and paintings should be beautiful. At this particular moment in time, “art for art’s sake” sounds so appealing...

I wrote about Henry James in Venice last year. Here’s a gift link.

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