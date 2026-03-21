Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Paul's avatar
Paul
Mar 21

"as if Trump’s interest in the Arctic island were not entirely derived from the fact that it looks very large on a Mercator projection." - I do love that sentence, it perfectly captures the thought process of this simple minded man - It Looks Big on a Map.

Donald Trump. After 40 years of Failure why should his attack on Iran, initiated by Israel, be any different? ...multiple bankruptcies in the 1990s after his casinos and hotels lost money, failed marriages, a close friendship with Epstein through the 1990s, found liable in a trial for false accounting in loan applications, numerous credible allegations of rape and assault on women....it just goes on and on.

His decision to join the attack by Israel against Iran was taken without consulting potential allies or listening to the warnings from US Intelligence about attacking Iran without a clear plan. Since 1979 Iran has been led by a revolutionary regime, with a cult of martyrdom, that destroyed the presidency of Jimmy Carter. It was responsible for an enormous lorry bomb that killed 241 American servicemen in the Marine barracks bombing in Beirut in 1983, causing President Reagan to pull the US Marines from Lebanon. Iran fought a war with Iraq throughout the 1980s which often involved “human wave” attacks.

Only a complete fool would start a war with Iran without a plan or listening to the warnings from his Intelligence Briefings. Donald Trump has failed at everything he has done for 40 years – he is a damaged man willing to risk the US military in his desperate attempt to create “a legacy”. Everything he touches he devalues and then destroys.

Good to see the ducks back on the pond.

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Damien Stewart's avatar
Damien Stewart
Mar 21

Thanks again Ann. The weather has indeed been gorgeous here in Poland.

What I struggle to understand is how people are only now waking up to what trump is like. He has been like this since 2015 when he came down the escalator. But I guess recent actions have had direct effects on people around the world. True consequences for non Americans. I am now talking to people back in Australia who are salt of the earth people just trying to get by who would not normally take notice of geopolitics. They are now asking why their groceries and petrol prices are high and understand it is trump doing this to them.

As an Australian I know that Aussie have gone to war in every conflict the USA have asked us to help out with since WWII where Americans and Australians fought side by side to push the Japanese back towards Japan. Now we are being called cowards for not entering into a war that we weren’t consulted on and told we weren’t needed for. Interestingly one our government ministers outlined today that in fact Australia had supplied exactly the military response they had been officially asked for by the USA. Figure that one out!

I was also interested in your views on China. I tried a thought experiment this week where I asked people. Since WWII, how many counties has China bombed or gone to war with? I could only think of a late entry to the Korean War?? Yet Russia attacks anyone they like and the USA? Well…. Seems to me China are acting like true statesmen.

Finally, I think we are seeing in trump the true depths of his personality disorder. The world is not working how he wants it to and the outcomes he is hoping for are not coming to fruition. His ego has taken a massive hit and now we see lashing out. Literally like a distressed child. This is true narcissistic personality disorder and also so so so predictable. We will see far more toys thrown out the cot before this is over!

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