Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Lola's avatar
Dr. Lola
2d

I haven’t heard of anyone in the western world connecting the dots so fearlessly as Anne Applebaum did in her speech. This should be required reading for any citizen of the EU and the USA as well.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joanna Denis's avatar
Joanna Denis
2d

A gorgeous and heartfelt speech of hope for Europeans, and Americans, if we care to listen. As an American, it's heartbreaking what has happened to our country since a convicted felon was elected president and given unprecedented powers by SCOTUS, but it was in the making for years. The kleptocracy is mind-boggling, as the Trump family continues to shamelessly enrich itself. I'm in Germany presently, visiting my daughter and her family. It's a breathtakingly beautiful country. Hard to imagine the horrors that took place here 80+ years ago, but one only needs to look down at the brass squares in front of small apartments, with names of people taken and sent to concentration camps. Or the Market Square in Bonn by the Rathaus that identifies authors of burned books. Haven't our children been denied library books in schools because they were banned? Hasn't ICE come to the streets of American cities, including the area where I live north of Chicago, arresting landscapers, their equipment left askew, their families not knowing where they have gone? Arresting American citizens who have their passports on them? Or homes and autos decimated by ICE agents for no reason? Or the gutting of the Voting Rights Act? It could cause one to despair. But despair is not an option. We must do all we can. Most importantly is that we build trust again with our European allies. That will take a miracle. How can they trust the United States again? We have to start somewhere.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Applebaum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture