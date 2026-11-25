A few weeks ago, I wrote this: “The scandal surrounding Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA is being misconstrued as a story about sex and spies. In fact, it’s a story about conflicts of interest, and potential corruption.”

From November 17:

No one doubts that Nvida, a company with a commanding position in the American economy as well as in the stock market, has flourished in the past two years. Between Trump’s second inauguration and the eve of Huang’s resignation, Nvida shares rose about 56%, from about $138 to about $215. Nvida’s explosive growth, along with the rapid construction of data centers, has buoyed US GDP during what would otherwise have been a period of sluggish economic growth. Thanks to the AI chip boom, the Trump administration was able to hide the economic damage done by its tariff policies, the Iran war, the cancellation of federal research and development grants, and more. But the firm’s rapid growth also depended, in part, on a specific set of favors from the Trump administration. Nvida lobbied hard to be exempted from Biden-era export controls that limited Beijing’s access to many of the firm’s more advanced chips. That access is not without risk. Advanced chips help Chinese AI labs improve their models faster, keep pace with US development, and possibly develop offensive cyber or other military applications.

Now that the president and the vice-president have lobbied the board of the company to reinstate Huang, the story becomes more serious. We have to ask not just why the president appears to be pursuing his own interests, but also why he is not bothered by the national security threat which Nvidia’s advanced chips could present to Americans, or to American allies. Consumer grade chips have already been found on Russian drones and missiles in Ukraine. What happens when more sophisticated ones appear?

I wrote about this in the Atlantic today:

Last summer, a Russian drone came crashing down in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing three people. Ukrainian engineers examined the machine afterward and learned that it had been guided by minicomputers made by an American company. The Ukrainians then found the same minicomputers made by the same American company on a new missile that the Russians seemed to be testing in Ukraine. The American company is the chipmaker Nvidia. When its Jetson Orin minicomputers started showing up inside AI-guided weapons designed to kill people in Ukraine, an Nvidia spokesperson issued a disclaimer. These were not military-grade products, he told The New York Times, but rather “consumer-grade products sold to students, developers and start-ups.” Nor, the company declared, does it sell the equipment directly to Russia. But it’s not hard to work out where Russia got this technology: The circuit boards inside the inspected drones and missiles were stamped Made in China. More sophisticated products, including the advanced AI chips that the Trump administration allowed Nvidia to sell to China, could eventually make their way along the same route to the Ukrainian front line. Some Chinese companies are reportedly offering restricted chips to Russian customers already.

This seems to me a special kind of national-security scandal: An American company, enabled by a greedy American president, has been selling what could become lethal technology, not just to China, but to the entire autocratic world:

By autocratic world, I mean a group of countries I’ve described in the past as Autocracy Inc.: a loose conglomerate of regimes linked not by ideology but by corrupt financial ties, institutional brutality, and a common aversion to democracy and human rights. Iran and North Korea are partners in this informal alliance. So are Russia’s partners in Africa—the Central African Republic, Mali, Niger, and warring factions in Libya and Sudan—as well as Iran’s partners in the Middle East. Cuba and Nicaragua are included, along with Belarus, Azerbaijan, and a handful of others. As chip technology evolves, along with AI warfare, authorities in the United States have to expect that anything China acquires can end up in the hands of these autocratic regimes. Eventually, the technology will kill Americans, and American allies as well. If anyone in the Trump administration understands what is at stake, they haven’t yet spoken up. Trump himself is earning too much to care. Besides, he likes and admires Vladimir Putin, whom he calls a “friend,” and he appears to be in awe of Xi Jinping; he is learning fast from both of them. He shares some of their instincts: the same dislike of the language of democracy and human rights, disdain for the rule of law, a belief that the powerful should never be held accountable. His intervention to have Jensen Huang reinstated, though extraordinary in American history, would have been an ordinary event in Russia or China, where the head of state regularly makes or breaks the fortunes of individual companies for political or personal gain. That’s not the kind of government Americans were voting for a mere three weeks ago. But Trump isn’t very interested in what the voters want either, or in what might be good for them in the long term, or in what might keep them and their allies safe in the next decade. National security, to Trump, is an abstraction. Only money, and the captivating feeling of personal power, is real.

Read the Atlantic article

Erie, Pennsylvania

One of the things I liked about Erie (again, I visited to speak at the excellent Jefferson Educational Society) was the number of historical signs and monuments in the center of town. This one, a monument to Union soldiers, was traditional but still charming:

This one, a monument to working men and women, I thought was more unusual. The brick walkway nearby was paved with the names of local unions:

I also liked the plaques I found on buildings, informing us what they used to be. These two mark a former steam laundry, built by an Irish family in 1889, and a butcher shop, built by a German family in 1873.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!

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