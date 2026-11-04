Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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William H. Dutton's avatar
William H. Dutton
2d

Thank you for this post. No one can rest easy after this election or forget what it was about - as you say, it is about saving democracy in the US. But now the work can begin with more hope and optimism and that should help all of us who care about the future of the country, not to mention the entire world that suffers the collateral damage of an unhinged rogue president.

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Lor's avatar
Lor
2d

Brilliant article Professor Applebaum— looking forward to your ideas in the weeks to come as you observe the impact of the election today and tomorrow

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