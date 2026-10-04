Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
Oct 4

One line here you write that makes an excellent point—- Even if no money ever changes hands.

That is the whole thing. Behavior does not wait for the transaction. It responds to the expectation. Putin does not need a signed Lukoil deal. He needs to believe one is possible. Every meeting where it gets discussed tells him the price of his war is negotiable, and that the people setting the price can be paid.

Economists call this a “principal-agent problem”. The envoy is supposed to act for the principal, the American public. Here the envoy stands to profit from the same sanctions relief he is meant to trade for peace. He is negotiating with himself. Read the incentives, they predict the outcome…obviously.

Career diplomats are not saints. They are just structurally boring. No equity stake. No hotel in Tirana. No crypto fund. That boredom is what made American commitments credible. It took decades to build and a few deals to spend.

The cost lands on Ukrainian civilians first. Then on every ally quietly doing the math on what an American promise is worth now. Concentrated gains for a handful of insiders. Diffuse losses for everyone else.

That is not foreign policy. It is a private business using the American flag as collateral. Americans pay. Insiders collect.

Say it every time.

Excellent piece and points, thank you.

Johan 🐌

Reply
Share
1 reply
Four Score - Gary L Cottrill's avatar
Four Score - Gary L Cottrill
Oct 4

Powerful and important, A.A.!

Thank you for that more frequent post. Your voice and tap-root analyses are appreciated.

Best... /glc

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Applebaum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture