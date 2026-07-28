Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Johan's avatar
Johan
6h

You put your finger on why the World Cup works and called it inclusion, but there's a harder mechanism underneath it. The pitch is the cleanest case of a single principle: presence is the only claim that counts.

Nobody on that field is there by blood, or by ancestry, or by who arrived first. You're the best player right now or you aren't. Being here now is the whole argument…and everyone gets to watch it adjudicated in real time, which is exactly why everyone watches.

That's also why the Cyclops is the right monster. One eye is the tribal eye; it can only see confirmation of itself. Two eyes take in the whole field—-every accent, every color, the best of whatever type. The fans who want a mirror on the pitch and the critics who want actors of the "correct" identity are making the same mistake from opposite ends: they've traded the conversation for the reflection.

And the joinable thing is the human thing. Polish kids buying comics about Norwegian strikers, half the planet buying the Odyssey to argue about it, that's culture doing the one thing culture is for, which is staying open to anyone who shows up.

The monster's whole project is to close it.

Really interesting and made me think, thank you.

Johan 🐌

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1 reply by Anne Applebaum
jane's avatar
jane
5h

Thank you, Ms. Applebaum.

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