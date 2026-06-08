Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

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Ransom Rideout's avatar
Ransom Rideout
5h

Thank you Anne. We need encouraging new about what we are facing here also. I am sure MBS and his money people were very aware of the smoke rising in St. Petersburg. They are now very appreciative of Zelinsky's offer or anti drone technolgy.

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Johan's avatar
Johan
1h

Extremely important observations and not just about drones. It’s buried near the end: the front line may be evolving into a de facto demilitarized zone…not a ceasefire, not a peace treaty, but a technological fact. A geography of permanent mutual deterrence enforced by autonomous systems rather than political agreement.

This matters enormously. What Ukraine has built isn’t just a battlefield innovation. It’s a proof of concept for a new kind of territorial sovereignty. You don’t need NATO membership or a UN Security Council guarantee if you can make every square kilometer of contested ground too costly to cross.

Sovereignty, historically a legal and political construct, is becoming an engineering problem.

The Foreign Service lens here is clarifying. What we’re watching is the decoupling of security from alliance. For decades, the international order ran on the implicit logic that small states needed great power patrons. Ukraine—-abandoned by Washington, armed and adapted largely by its own civil society and European partners, is demonstrating that a sufficiently mobilized tech-literate society can manufacture its own deterrence. That’s a seismic shift in the structural logic of the state system.

Complications:

First, the Patriot missile constraint is serious. More Patriots were used in three days of U.S.-Iran conflict than Ukraine has used since 2022; that asymmetry has compounding effects on Ukraine’s ability to defend population centers while prosecuting the long-range war. The drone war Ukraine is winning and the missile war Ukraine is still absorbing are two different conflicts running simultaneously.

Second, the Gulf pivot is more significant than it reads. When Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia engage Zelensky not as a sympathetic victim but as a defense technology vendor, the entire frame of the conflict shifts. Ukraine is no longer the object of geopolitical charity. It’s a node in a new security market. That’s durable power.

Putin’s core bet in 2022 was that Ukraine wasn’t real. That it is not a nation, not a fighting force, not a society. Four years later, Ukraine is exporting its war technology to the Gulf. The bet has failed. The only question now is how long it takes Moscow’s elite to find an exit that doesn’t require admitting that plainly.

🐌Johan

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