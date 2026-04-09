Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum
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The Strangest Week
From Hormuz to Budapest to DC, nothing makes sense
23 hrs ago
687
15
135
Live with Chris Matthews
A recording from Anne Applebaum and Chris Matthews's live video
Apr 7
•
Anne Applebaum
,
Chris Matthews
,
Ways and Means Democrats
, and
Mark Warner
355
11
42
1:00:52
March 2026
The Post-Reality Campaign
Viktor Orban is waging cognitive warfare on a new scale
Mar 29
918
15
227
Trump Doesn't Remember What He's Done
But others do
Mar 21
1,953
40
539
The Memefication of War
What happens when your enemies, and your own soldiers, aren't treated as human beings
Mar 15
1,029
12
241
Collateral Damage
The impact of the war spreads beyond the Middle East
Mar 8
•
Anne Applebaum
1,415
23
310
Live with Ruth Ben-Ghiat
A recording from Anne Applebaum and Ruth Ben-Ghiat's live video
Mar 3
•
Anne Applebaum
and
Ruth Ben-Ghiat
1,095
11
144
30:58
February 2026
Trump Has No Plan for Iran's Future
Just bombing Iran will not create a stable regime
Feb 28
•
Anne Applebaum
1,305
24
285
The Danes Haven't Forgotten Greenland
And neither has anyone else
Feb 26
•
Anne Applebaum
933
41
217
No, It's Not Back to Business as Usual
The transatlantic alliance continues to fray
Feb 17
711
16
153
The Ukraine War Grows Deadlier
More civilians are dying now than when Biden was president
Feb 9
•
Anne Applebaum
783
14
221
They Aren't Acting Like They Might Lose
Get prepared for attempts to manipulate the midterms
Feb 7
•
Anne Applebaum
852
14
252
© 2026 Anne Applebaum
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